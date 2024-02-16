Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old from Magheralin won the 800m freestyle final with a time of 7:40:94.

The champion’s proud father, Jonathan, is currently in Qatar for the games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailing the roller coaster of emotions experienced during the heats and the final, Jonathan stated: “Watching Daniel qualifying through the heats was intense. Knowing he’d the speed and training and then worrying if he’d the race strategy correct to make it through to the final was stressful.

Daniel Wiffen. (Pic supplied by Wiffen family).

"You always want so see all the hard work they put in pay off. My fears were unfounded as he paced it superbly and did exactly what he’d planned.

"In the final we knew he’d the speed to win, but we didn’t know how the race would go. The other guys are all excellent swimmers and will also be at the Olympics, I expect.

“We breathed a sigh of relief as he dived in from the block and then as we expected some people went out faster. Daniel was in full control and paced the race beautifully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The race was excellent to watch and the entire arena was on its feet shouting and screaming.

“Daniel pulled it off and as he touched the block he raised his hand up in victory.

“People around us congratulated us on his achievement. The atmosphere was electric.

“Seeing Daniel on the world podium and playing the national anthem for the first time was amazing.”