Team Great Britain, featuring Larne’s Claire Taggart, return home with a third medal from the World Boccia Championships in Rio.

The BC1/2 Team yesterday (Tuesday) secured silver after a nail-biting final with South Korea.

The GB trio – David Smith OBE, Will Hipwell and Taggart - led for the first half of the match, overpowering the Koreans 3-0. But danger came in the fourth end when the opposition levelled to 4-4 and then took a two-point lead in the fifth.

A fantastic shot, right onto the GB jack, by Taggart, ensured Great Britain would win the final end but the Koreans successfully created a barrier to prevent the Brits scoring any further points.

The players and coaches pictured with the silverware.

Earlier in the day, the team cruised through the semi-final with Argentina, winning 10-1.

It’s the first time that Great Britain has appeared in three World Championships finals. Claire Taggart made history by becoming the first female to win the BC2 women’s World Championship title since the male and female individual events have been separated.

She said: “I’m delighted to be coming home as World Champion. I didn’t expect it at all. It’s been an amazing championships. And to add a second medal in the Team is incredible. I’m so proud of David, Will and Sarah and Tom, our coaches.