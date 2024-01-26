Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His first season was in 2022 but Ethan missed the first three races that year.

However building a reputation in his first event, and his first time ever in a race car, Ethan finish third in Class 14 and fifth overall, with a field of some120 cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watched by other drivers, Ethan was known instantly for his smooth and fast driving skill.

A successful season for local man Ethan Faulkner. Pic Credit: Ethan Faulkner

He then went on to lift several newcomer awards in the 2022 NI Sprint Championship, and undertook his first Hill Climb at Craigantlet in Newtownards in 2023.

During Ethan’s next season in 2023 he set and currently holds the Class14 short track record at Kirkistown Circuit with several event successes through the year.

Ethan celebrated recent at Edenmore Golf Club at the NI Sprint Championship 2023 Awards night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the awards night, Ethan was recognised for his win in the Class 14 2023 Championship. He also finished third overall in the Drivers Championship.

These results are remarkable considering that Ethan has only sat in a racing car 17 times and his small single seater 1000cc Jedi is so much more under powered than the other cars in class and the class above.

Having achieved all of this, Ethan has only recently turned 21 years old, which just goes to show the he drives the wheels off the Jedi car.