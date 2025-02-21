Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club victorious at first Grandslam of 2025

Zanshin Shotokan Karate Club have begun 2025 with a formidable performance at the first Karate Union of Great Britain Grandslam of the year in Repton, Derby on February 15.

The Zanshin squad, consisting of Andrew, Matthew, Michael, Oliver and Jacob attending with Sensei Terry were successful in the competition, gaining three golds, a silver and a bronze.

Sensei Terry Geddis commented: “Well done to the whole team today! Some great performances and a testament to hard work and training!

“They did their club proud!”

Michael O'Neill takes Gold and Oliver Jackson takes Silver in Under 18 Kata at recent KUGB Grandslam in Derby

Micheal O’Neill was a double gold champion taking first place in both the Grandslam Cadet Kumite and the Under 18 Kata.

Oliver Jackson took home a gold medal from his performance in Youth Kumite and a silver from the Under 18 Kata.

Andrew Mills achieved a bronze medal from his execution in the Senior Men’s Kumite.

The team’s strong performance through the competition was a testament to their dedication and commitment to training and improvement in the Karate discipline.

Zanshin Shotokan Club’s success is a compelling indication of their standing for the 2025 season and their prospects for future competitions.

The club are entering a squad to the upcoming USKFI Youth Championships which took place in Dublin on Sunday February 23.

For further information, contact [email protected] or follow the club on Facebook.