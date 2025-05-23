Zanshin Shotokan NI Karate Club Victorious in KUGB National Championships!

Zanshin Shotokan NI Karate Club celebrated success at the Karate Union of Great Britain’s National Championships when they brought home four medals. Michael O’Neill took gold in the Male Cadet Individual Kumite and Oliver Jackson was also victorious in claiming first place in the Boys Individual Kumite 14-15. Andrew Mills also took bronze in the Senior Male Kata in the National Championships while Oliver Jackson received his second medal of the competition with a silver in Individual Kata.

The prestigious competition, which was held in Nottingham, saw the cream of Britain’s karate community participate, including competitors from local club Zanshin Shotokan NI, based in Coleraine, Garvagh, Limavady and Maghera.

Sensei Terry Geddis was extremely proud of the team's performances:

“A huge congratulations to all of our students who competed in the KUGB National Championships in Nottingham.

Zanshin Shotokan NI Karate Club Squad at the KUGB National Championships

“The club is very proud of everyone's effort and dedication.

“Congratulations again to our new National Champions, Oliver Jackson, who wins his category for the 2nd year in a row, and Michael O'Neill, a usual podium finisher, picking up his first National win in Kumite and to Andrew Mills on his third place in Senior Men's Kata.

“Next Stop - Shotokan Cup!”

The 57th KUGB National Championships took place on Saturday May 17 at the David Ross Sports Centre, University of Nottingham.

It brought together a dynamic mix of first-time competitors and highly experienced karateka, including members of the KUGB National Squads.

The Zanshin Shotokan NI squad competing at the competition included Andrew Mills, Matthew Johnston, Alice Todd, Michael O'Neill, Turlough Todd, Oliver Jackson, Orla Smith, Charlie Seppings, Jacob Hung and Austin Jackson, with coaches Sensei Terry and Hannah accompanying them.

Michael O’Neill, from Magherafelt, who won the Men’s Cadet Individual Kumite is a previous Young Sportsperson of the Year at the Mid-Ulster Sports Awards.

Team Zanshin NI will now be preparing for the prestigious Shotokan Cup competition on July 5 in Earlesfield.

For further information, contact [email protected] or follow the club on Facebook.