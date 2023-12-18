Players Memorial Shield ensures a lower ranked team reaches the final
This competition was influenced by former players and committee members. The valued league members had a desire to see lower ranked teams reaching a final. The top half of the league table were drawn against each other and the bottom half were drawn against each other. Winners of both halves of the league table will reach the final.
Bottom Half was played out in Greenisland Working Men’s Social Club. Top Half was played in Q-Club Larne.
Top Half Prelim1: Rab & Big T’s Whiteabbey Rockets won 6 - 2 against Whitehead Spartans. Top Half Prelim 2: Greenisland Galacticos won 6 - 4 against Whitehead Trojans.
Bottom Half Prelim: Colts edged out Tigers Bay Tigers 6-5 after a thrilling play off frame between Glen Burns and Tom McGurk.
Top Half Quarter Final: Q Club beat Rab and Big T's Rockets 6-2. Top Half Quarter Final: Tigers Bay Scorpions beat Greenisland Galacticos 6-4.
Bottom half Quarter Finals: Colts beat Bay City Bowlers 6-2; Railway Blues beat Rockets 2b 6-2.
Semi Finals will take place in Whitehead Rangers on Tuesday, February 13, at 7:30 pm. Table 1 will see reigning champions, Scorpions from Tigers Bay take on Larne’s Q Club. Table 2 will see Greenisand Colts take on Ballyclare Railway Blues.
The players named on this shield are remembered fondly through this competition.