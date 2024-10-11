Carrick & District Pool League sponsored by SKC Gaming NI, Week 5 Tuesday 8th September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bay City Bowlers welcomed the Tines Bar Scorpions to Carrickfergus Bowling Club. The first game was closely contested, with Lee McIllreevy narrowly defeating debutant Dean Arnold, setting the stage for the Scorpions' momentum. From that point on, the Scorpions displayed their skill with impressive shots, even mixing in some reverse dishes for good measure. By halftime, they had earned a commanding 7-0 lead.

The second half mirrored the first, and the Scorpions quickly extended their lead to 9-0. However, Ryan Ward, making his season debut, managed to secure a win and score a point for the Bowlers. Despite Ward's efforts, in the following game Davy Blair of the Scorpions responded with a reverse dish leaving Arnold in awe. The Bowlers had opportunities to narrow the gap but were unable to capitalize on key moments. That said, Gareth McIlwrath on black ball delivered one of the best shots of the evening, earning another point for the Bowlers.

In the end, the Bowlers were outclassed by a Scorpions team that is clearly poised to challenge for the title. The match was played in good spirits, and the Bowlers extend their best wishes to the Scorpions for the rest of the season.

The result leaves the Scorpions in fourth place in the League table, one point off the leaders. Bowlers remain in 12th place.

League table

Times Tigers 8 v 6 Whitehead Trojans: Tigers welcomed the Trojans to the Times Bar. Trojans got off to the best possible start when John Fulton went in-off the black against John Kane, and then Chris Hobson beat Scott Pettigrew in another black ball fight. 2 - 0 to the Trojans.

Stephen Simpson got the Tigers off the mark with an excellent clearance only for John Kane to restore the two-frame advantage. Sam Sloan and Johnny Eccles then brought the scores level at 3-3.

In the final frame of the first half Thomas Fleming beat Kye Robinson to ensure the Trojans led at the break 4-3

The first two frames of the second half were shared, with wins for Stephen Simpson and Thomas Fleming and then second wins for Johnny Eccles and Sam Sloan put the Tigers ahead for the first time. Score at this stage 6-5 to the Tigers. In the next frame Stevie Hamilton restored parity after laying a great snooker.

However the last two frames would belong to the Tigers! Scott Pettigrew beat Chris Hobson and Tom Mcgurk beat Girvan Fleming to give the Tigers their second win of the season.

The result leaves both teams on 8 points with the Trojans in 8th place ahead of the Tigers in 9th place!

Q Club Titans 12 v 2 Whiteabbey Legion: Titans hosted the legion at home in the Q club; the Titans knew this would be a tight affair but they had a job to do after a few disappointing results in previous weeks.

The Titans kickstarted the match off with a win by Mark Millar, grinding the frame out to go 1-0 up; then stepped up young Jack Carson for a B&D only to miss the black and give the legion an opportunity to level the match, but it was not to be as Jack got back to the table to take frame two.

A win from Tyler McKee gave the Titans a 3-0 lead. Next up the Legion had the veteran of the game step up, Rab Butler, to pull one back for the travelling team. 3-1 though kicked the Titans into gear, rolling off the next 4 in a row, making it 7-1 only for Rab to get back to the table on frame nine to give the visitors another frame on the board.

With the score now 7-2 the Titans got the run of the balls to take the next five in a row seeing the match out 12-2 and help take the Titans back to the top of the league table.

With this result the Legion are in seventh place in the league.

Other results from this week

Grange Ballyclare 6 v 8 Greenisland Colts

Greenisland Galacticos 13 v 1 Railway Blues

Pink Ladies 1 v 13 Carrickfergus Golf Club