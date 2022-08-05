Portadown Ladies Hockey U13 ‘played out of their skins for bronze medal’

Braving the heatwave, the girls played totally out of their skins to achieve a very well deserved bronze medal in the Trophy competition.

Opposition in this tournament was made up of selected talented girls from regions in England, Wales and NI, so to achieve a medal placing as a club side is nothing less than exceptional.

This ‘wee’ Ports team got the backing of many local businesses namely Anderson’s Pharmacy+ and 1st Stop Mortgage & Protection NI amongst many others to help them prepare for this tournament. A club spokesperson said: “Our sincere thanks go out to everyone who supported this team.”

Portadown Ladies Hockey Club U13 squad recently competed in the U13 Regional tournament at Beeston Hockey Club in Nottingham. TEAM: Makyla Stevenson (C), Annabelle Davoust McCann, Beth Evans, Daisy Guy, Maisy Hannath, Poppy Hannath, Connie Lipsett, Kate Livingstone, Kayla Magowan, Elsie Mahood, Evie Mahood, Anna Owen, Leah Porter, Beth Robinson, Hannah Rodgers, Leah Roney.

Led by captain Makyla Stevenson the three coaches; Suzanne Evans, Tori Hannath, Philip Porter and manager, Nicola Mahood supported the girls to two wins and a draw in their group matches against North Wales, Solent and Staffs Mauraders to top their group.

Loosing narrowly in the semi final not only inspired these girls to play some superb hockey in the bronze medal match but ensured they came out 2-1 winners as they played Staffs Mauraders again. The girls scored 17 goals and only conceded 3 over the full weekend of hockey.

This amazing group of girls, coaches and parents were inundated with compliments about their talent and cohesion as ‘just a club team’ both on and off the pitch. An absolute credit to Portadown Ladies Hockey Club, these young players described their experience as ‘the best hockey weekend ever!’

After such a successful time preparations are already underway for this team next year.

