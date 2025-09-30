Portadown Women lose to strong Queens Team

Jen McCall looks for a gap to attack

It was a bright, sunny afternoon as Portadown Women took to the field full of energy and determination.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right from the first whistle, the squad showed their intent with strong carries and solid defensive organisation. The breakthrough came early when Jen powered through the Queens defence to score the opening try, giving Portadown a deserved lead.

Cassie stepped up and coolly slotted the conversion, making it 7–0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s early momentum was met with huge cheers from the touchline. Queens, however, grew into the contest and managed to respond before the break. After sustained pressure, they found a gap and crossed over to level the game at 7–7 going into half-time. The second half proved more challenging for Portadown. Queens struck quickly with back-to-back tries, moving into the lead.

Sarah McMaster gets the ball away for another attack

A setback followed when Jen received a yellow card, leaving the team temporarily a player down. Despite this, Portadown’s defensive grit shone through, with huge tackles and tireless effort across the pitch keeping them in the contest.

Queens continued to build their advantage with further tries, stretching the scoreline to 31–7. But Portadown were not finished yet. Showing true heart and determination, the team rallied in the closing stages. Their persistence was rewarded when Holly crashed over the line for a late try, narrowing the gap and giving the side a well-earned boost before the final whistle.

The match ended 31–12 to Queens, but the scoreline did not reflect the courage and commitment of every Portadown player. From start to finish, the squad gave their all — tackling hard, contesting every breakdown, and pushing forward in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also a day of personal significance, as Bethany Hughes made her return to rugby after six years away. Her post-match words summed up the spirit of the team perfectly: while the result wasn’t what they hoped for, the togetherness, passion, and pride in wearing the Portadown jersey was clear for all to see.