Resounding victory for Lurgan Blue at the seaside

Tell us your news

Newcastle 18 (0) Lurgan Blue 52 (10)

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran’s Team, Lurgan Blue travelled last Monday to Newcastle to meet them in a NIVBL Zone B, Section 4 match and played exceptionally well throughout to record a resounding win by 34 shots.

Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs, Peter Dew and Ronan Cregan on Rink 3, totally outclassed an under par Newcastle Four while restricting them to just five end wins and collecting a goodly number of double and triple end wins on the way to a well-earned 28-9 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the adjacent Rink 4, Stephen Poots, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts put up an equally great performance. Setting the scene early in the match they soared into 0-12 lead after 3 ends well aided by 7-shot win on the 1st end

By the halfway stage they were 4-18 ahead and there was no way back for home four who had no answer to the scintillating bowling put on by the Lurgan Blue Four who ran out winners by 9-24 to assist Robert’s rink in taking the full 10 points from the match.

Unfortunately Lurgan Red fought hard but lost out a strong Banbridge Red side.