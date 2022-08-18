Boost for Rugby Club

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with funding from the Dromore Barbanians the grant will enable the club to replace sections of the clubhouse roof, improve insulation and replace the ceiling in the main function hall.

Breedon Ireland’s Whitemountain Programme provides funding for community amenity and biodiversity projects within 15 miles of Mullaghglass landill site through the Landfill Communities Fund. To date over £8.5million has been allocated to almost 250 projects. These range from sports facilities to community halls, and from wildflower meadows to play areas.

Peter Dickson from Dromore Rugby Club said: “We see our Club as being a real sporting and social hub for the commmunity in Dromore and are delighted to have received this grant through the Whitemountain Programme.

Front row: Eben Mills, Micah Masters and Nathan Currie. Back row: Edward Kearney (Whitemountain Programme); Peter Dickson (Vice Chair, Dromore Rugby Club); Gary Russell (Dromore Barbanians); Richard Rogers (Groundwork)

“It may not be a glamourous project but it’s vital to ensuring that our clubhouse remains usable, and is just the start of the improvements we hope to make to our facilities.”

Richard Rogers from Groundwork Northern Ireland commented: “We recognise the important role that sports clubs play within communities and were impressed with the range of activities at Dromore Rugby Club.

“Due to the competitive nature of this fund they were unsuccessful with a previous bid, so we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to support them this time around. “

Edward Kearney from the Whitemountain Programme added: “With the forthcoming closure of Mullaghglass landfill site there will only be two further rounds of funding, so please check out the fund guidelines and, if your project is eligible, we’d be delighted to receive an application.”

Dromore Rugby Club is a community focussed, amateur rugby club formed in 1932.

The Club provides cross-community sporting and recreational opportunities for children, young people and adults on a weekly basis as well as providing a venue for a wide range of social and community activities.

If you have a great community or biodiversity focused project which lies within the 15 mile radius of Mullaghglass landfill site near Lisburn (and within 10 miles of a licensed landfill site), then why not apply?

The programme is currently open for applications. To find out more visit the website www.groundwork.org.uk/whitemountain or contact whitemountainprogramme@groundworkni.co.uk.