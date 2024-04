The Cloughan-based outfit won 33-28 against Leinster champions Monkstown FC on Saturday, April 13 to ensure they would be competing in the all-Ireland format for the first time in the club’s history.

This achievement came on the back of the south Antrim club securing the All-Ireland Junior Cup in Januray, also for the first time in their history.

Check out these 11 fantastic photographs from the triumphant day in Navan.

1 . All-Ireland play-off final Ballyclare faced Monkstown in the decider. Photo: Garth Gillespie

2 . All-Ireland play-off final Players celebrated the historic win. Photo: Garth Gillespie

3 . All-Ireland play-off final Ballyclare's 1st XV won the league and All-Ireland Junior Cup as well as the play-off final. Photo: Garth Gillespie

4 . All-Ireland play-off final Action from Saturday's final in Navan. Photo: Garth Gillespie