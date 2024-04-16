Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cloughan-based outfit won 33-28 against Leinster champions Monkstown FC on Saturday, April 13 to ensure they would be competing in the all-Ireland format for the first time in the club’s history. This achievement came on the back of the south Antrim club securing the All-Ireland Junior Cup in Januray, also for the first time in their history.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times following the success, Mike explained: “Joining the All-Ireland means we can offer a different opportunity and a different challenge of rugby for moving forward in the town.

Ballyclare RFC won Ulster Rugby's Championship 1 League title on March 23. (Pic: McIlwaine Sports Media).

"We’ll have kids that come through mini-rugby, youth rugby, school rugby and know that we are an All-Ireland club. It's going to be pretty cool. In regards to preparation for next season, the most important thing is to just enjoy what they have achieved and be excited about what's to come.

“I’m delighted for our club folk, who will get the opportunity to travel a bit further but get to meet new clubs, tell old stories that will sound new to fresh ears.

"Robin Byers, Eddie Simms, David Campbell and co will be able to tell their stories and our club history about the Great White Hare and Peter Caldwell will be able to take even greater pride, if possible, on the welfare of our pitches for competitions at a higher level.”

Praising the efforts of his players, Mike added: “Joel McBride has been superb this season, consistently and constantly leading by example. Matthew ‘Iceman’ McDowell was excellent in so many key moments during the season and Jack Gamble just being so reliable and impactful in every game while being able to play in a range of positions.

“I am delighted for Ricky Lutton for all his efforts over the years, to be part of the League winning and promotion side. He gave a brave and impressive 80 minutes in the final v Monkstown.