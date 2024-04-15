Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the back of securing the All-Ireland Junior Cup in Januray, the south Antrim club has now earned a place in the All-Ireland Rugby League, with both accomplishments coming for the first time in the club’s history.

Mike Orchin-McKeever’s charges won 33-28 against Leinster champions Monkstown FC on April 13 to ensure they would be competing in the all-Ireland format next season.

Following the historic win, plaudits have poured in from well-wishers.

Ballyclare RFC's 1st XV. (Pic: Garth Gillespie).

Branding the win “the stuff of legend” Independent Cllr Michael Stewart explained: “An incredible performance from Ballyclare Rugby Club's First XV in Navan after leading against a resilient Monkstown side the whole match, only to fall behind 28-26 in injury time and then to grab victory and promotion to the All-Ireland League with a dramatic, last minute try by captain Joel McBride, converted by Matthew McDowell.

"It really is the stuff of legend and a glorious end to what has been a truly historic season for the boys and the club. Well done lads.”

Praising the players and coaching panel, South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan said: “I’m delighted to hear that Ballyclare Rugby Club have secured a spot in the All-Ireland Rugby League following their strong performance at the weekend.

"Massive congratulations to all the players and staff on this achievement which is a fitting reward for their hard work. The club continues to go from strength to strength with a great reputation for sporting excellence in the wider south Antrim area. I wish the whole club continued success moving forward.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM stated: “Congratulations to the players and coaching staff of Ballyclare Rugby Club on securing a spot in the All-Ireland Rugby League.

"Following on from their recent All-Ireland Junior Cup success in January, the club continues to go from strength to strength. This is a real testament to the club’s dedication and team spirit. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the league to our borough and I wish Ballyclare Rugby Club every continued success!"