Mike Orchin-Mckeever’s men have the chance of securing a berth in All-Ireland League rugby for the first time ever, however, if they lose, they will get a second chance against Bangor RFC, ninth in AIL 2C, in a play-off game.

Ballyclare made it to this weekend’s final after a 32-17 victory over Connacht champions, Creggs RFC on April 6.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, The Cloughan side’s head coach explained: “The players have earned the opportunity to be in this challenge fixture amongst the best of the best in junior Irish rugby, from an excellent season, but also from years of work from youth and school rugby.

Ballyclare Rugby Football Club's 1st XV. (Pic: Garth Gillespie).

"I can't thank those who have assisted in the development of the players from a young age. Likewise, from the past senior squads who have been part of the past cup final teams, they have all played a role in building towards this.

"We are more than aware that it will be a complete dogfight, but they have experienced this type of environment in the All Ireland Junior Cup a few months ago. We will aim to draw on our past experiences to assist our mindset.

“Let's turn the neutral venue into a home game for the club. The club had never won the All-Ireland Junior Cup, never won the league before and have completed both this season. Belief and enthusiasm must be on a high. The occasion should be enjoyed by supporters and the louder they are, the better it drives the players.

“We have injuries that will force some players out of the fixture, but we have built a brave squad over recent years now and never made it about an individual. The quality in our 2nd XV shows that, having won their league, undefeated, and a Kingspan Cup final to come on April 20.

"It will be a battle and captain Joel McBride will have his team ready.”

Free buses for supporters will be leaving The Cloughan at 10.30am on Saturday.

A club spokesperson stated: “The club is excited by the prospect of playing in the All-Ireland League and eagerly anticipate the game against Monkstown on Saturday.

"The squad has given the club many highlights over recent years and have thrilled our supporters with an entertaining dynamic playing style. Ballyclare had by far the biggest travelling support of any of the Provincial League winners at Ashbourne last Saturday and we hope they turn up again in numbers to support the squad again in Navan.

"The club is laying on a number of free buses for supporters and hope to turn Navan red.

“To play in the All-Ireland League is considered to be the pinnacle of achievement for clubs within Ireland and all at the club are proud to be in contention to play at the highest standard.”