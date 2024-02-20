Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, players from the Rashee Road school will face Methody College Belfast 3rds in the 3rd XV Plate Final.

This tie is followed with a 1st XV Bowl semi-final at home against Foyle College on Thursday, while the Medallion squad have their Bowl semi-final away to Methody on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting ahead of the games, the school’s director of rugby, Mike Orchin-McKeever, said: “Medallion rugby, captained by Austin Adair, had a strong performance and win before half-term against Enniskillen Royal Grammar School. While the 3rd XV, captained by Matthew McCourt, had a brilliant away win against MCB 5th XV.

Ballyclare High School's 1st XV. (Pic: Contributed).

“The school 1st XV defeated Royal School Dungannon 17-21 having beaten Grosvenor Grammar in the previous round under lights at Ballyclare RFC. Joel Logan will be excited with the opportunity of a final to be his last school fixture, but first must get a result Vs Foyle College.

“These high challenge fixtures offer a great opportunity for growth and stretching comfort zones of players. Winning competitions give players a superb memory, but our focus is for all players to improve, enjoy the game and remain involved in the sport post Ballyclare High School.

“This is an exciting week, with the potential for two more finals for the school and more competitive fixtures for other sides in the school.