Excitement is building for everyone connected with Ballyclare Rugby Football Club as players representing the club’s first XV, thirds and fourths will be competing in Ulster Rugby cup finals over the Easter weekend.

Ballyclare 4th XV will play Ballynahinch RFC 5th XV in the McCambley Cup final at The Cloughan tomorrow (Saturday, 1.30pm).

The side’s captain/manager, Marc Fox, said: “Obviously, at this stage of our careers we’re disappointed to have missed out on a trip to the ‘Kingspan’ but as a consolation are now looking forward to a home final.

“We’ve had a solid season so far and have confidence in the unity, quality and experience of our squad.

Ballyclare enjoyed a 32-27 win over Dromore in last year's Towns Cup final. (Pic Ballyclare Rugby Football Club).

“We’re under no illusions as to the challenge in hand against the current holders who have swept all aside in their journey to the final.

“I’d like to give a shout out to Ivor Bayne who is progressing well in the early stages of recovery following a serious neck injury against Armagh in the semi-final.

“The 4s would greatly appreciate your support at The Cloughan."

Following this match, The Cloughan will also host Ballyclare 3rd XV v Ballynahinch 4th XV in the Forster Cup final at 3.30pm.

Coach Chris Jones said: "Concluding an unbeaten league season there has been a real excitement and buzz over the last few weeks in training.

"There’s something special about this squad of players and we’re well prepared for a strong ‘Hinch team. Having the home advantage and a big Cloughan crowd will really spur the team on."

Ballyclare’s first XV side will compete in their fifth successive Towns Cup final when they take to the field against Clogher Valley at Ravenhill on Monday, April 10 (4pm). Last year Ballyclare enjoyed a 32-27 win over Dromore in the showpiece final.

Club President Ken Wylie said “As President of BRFC, it’s given me great pleasure watching all our teams progressing this season. We’ve a great club atmosphere and a proud history in the Towns Cup, making Easter Monday a fifth successive finals day. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the 1st XV squad the very best of luck and to enjoy the experience of the final at the Kingspan."

Head coach Mike Orchin-McKeever added: “It’s pretty cool for the guys to get to another final at ‘The Kingspan.’ It is a reward that is earned and deserved for the efforts by an extended squad who got 80/90 points in a league and still await a semi-final of the Junior Cup.

“The players will take confidence from their experiences over a season of consistent strong performances. Although some players have regularly played at Kingspan stadium, there will still be that excitement and likely more so for those three who are in their first year out of school rugby."

Wishing the teams well, a spokesperson for the south Antrim club said: "The club is immensely proud of the players this season.

"They have shown dedication to training and a commitment to each other which is reflected in their performances and results.