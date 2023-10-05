Carrick’s losing start to the 2023/24 Ulster Championship 1 campaign continued as they lost 38-25 away to Dromore.

The defeat on September 23 was the east Antrim side’s fourth on the bounce and means they are the only team yet to pick up a point.

A club spokesperson said: “In echoes of the Ballyclare game the previous week, Carrick had conceded four tries by the half-hour mark and looked to be on the way to another heavy defeat but, as they got organised, they began to stage a fight-back in the closing minutes of the first half and early in the second to lead by 25 points to 24 after 50 minutes.

"However, two yellows in quick succession allowed the home side to regain the lead and, to some extent, control of the game which Carrick appeared to be on the point of wresting from them.

“Debutant Shane Gilmore had a fine game at blind-side flanker, tackling his heart out, carrying strongly and working hard at the break-down.

"Daniel Eyers at open-side also had a solid game as did Chris Rodgers standing in at Number 8. Half-backs Simon White and Conor Cambridge did a good job of controlling matters after the half-hour mark until White had to go off with an injury late on.

"The scrum eventually achieved dominance, with the front row of Gareth McKeown, Alan Whitley and Adam Gibney having to stay on for the full 80. Wingers Jake Hutchinson and Jack Leatham took their tries well and Fionn McCormack was excellent off the kicking tee in difficult conditions."