Carrickfergus remain bottom of the Ulster Rugby Championship 1 standings after losing 33-22 at home to Portadown on October 7.

A club spokesperson said: “The Maxol-sponsored 1st XV never really controlled the game, despite going 15 clear in the first quarter.

"Portadown probably deserved their victory as a reward for greater control of territory and possession, particularly in the second half. Carrick's cause wasn’t helped by injuries to Jake Hutchinson and Captain Alan Whitley, the former's leg injury coming in the act of scoring Carrick's first try.

"Nor were Carrick helped by a high penalty count and a yellow card, conceding 10 points during their period of being down to 14 men.

“For Carrick, the stand-out performer was full-back Fionn McCormack who was solid under the high ball and whose line-kicking was excellent.

"David Carse, back after injury, didn’t have much opportunity to display his attacking skills, but produced one outstanding moment of brilliance to score Carrick's third try.

"Up front, Gareth McKeown, Conor Dodds and Jack Millar stood out on a day when Carrick were under some pressure in the scrum, at the break-down and from a line-out which malfunctioned from time to time.

“Carrick got off to the perfect start when, in the third minute, Jake Hutchinson intercepted inside his own half and out-paced the Portadown defence to score.

"The try wasn’t converted and it came at a price as Hutchinson pulled his hamstring in the act of scoring and had to leave the field. The home side extended their lead in the 10th minute when Fionn McCormack converted a penalty and then in the 20th minute the quick-thinking Conor Cambridge took a tap penalty inside the Portadown 22 and raced over unopposed.

"McCormack added the conversion points to give Carrick a 15-0 lead. Almost immediately afterwards Carrick went down to 14 men as a result of a yellow card.

"From the ensuing penalty to touch in the Carrick 22, Portadown moved the ball into mid-field where their inside centre ran an excellent line to score. The try was converted and Portadown began a period of pressure, aided by a number of Carrick penalties, and further reduced the deficit with a penalty goal in the 33rd minute.

"Portadown continued to dominate territory up until half-time, but there were no further scores and the break was reached with the home side leading by 15-10.

“The visitors began the second half strongly and two penalty goals in the first 10 minutes gave them a 16-15 lead.

"Carrick went ahead on 50 when David Carse made a break from inside hid own half, chipped the Portadown defence and gathered his own kick to score.

"McCormack added the conversion to give Carrick a 22-16 lead. The margin was reduced on 60 when another Carrick infringement gave Portadown an easy penalty kick in front of the posts.

"Carrick held their lead through most of the final quarter, but weren’t able to threaten the Portadown line as most of the game was being played in the home side's half.

"The visitors intercepted around half-way and scored under the posts. The conversion gave them a 26-22 lead and then in injury time they added a third try - also converted. Final score 33-22.”