Carrick 1st XV lost their home encounter with City of Derry 22 – 10 last Saturday (December 3) and now sit in eighth place in the League, just four points above Grosvenor who have a match in hand.

Against City of Derry they had sufficient territorial advantage, and scoring opportunities, especially in the first half, to have come away with more than their single try. However, wrong options, some aimless kicking and failure to keep control of the ball when in possession meant that opportunities were squandered.

The scrum was again dominant, and delivered Carrick's try, the line-out functioned smoothly for the most part and there was no lack of effort from the team in the wet and very cold conditions but it was yet again a case of the opposition taking their chances and Carrick not taking theirs.

The front five again deserve credit for their efforts and prop Adam Gibney and second row Conor Dodds both contributed manfully in the loose as did open side Ross Marsden. The return of Cormac McCracken shored up the line-out while Adam White once again put in a strong performance in defence and attack.

Tom Simms Memorial Park, Carrick. Google image

Carrick started well and took the lead in the second minute with a Dan Curley penalty while City of Derry missed with their opportunity a few minutes later. For most of the first half Carrick played inside City of Derry territory and had their chances to increase their lead but could not find a way over their opponents' line. In the end it was City of Derry, on a rare visit to Carrick territory, who scored the first try when a wrap around move in mid-field allowed their impressive outside centre to score in the corner close to half-time. The try was not converted but the visitors almost scored again following the re-start and were prevented only by a try-saving tackle from Cormac McCracken.

Half-time was reached with City of Derry leading by 5 – 3.

In the second half, as in the first, conditions made handling rugby difficult but in the 50th minute City of Derry increased their lead when their outside centre intercepted on half-way to score under the posts. The conversion gave the visitors a 12 - 3 lead and they increased this to 19 – 3 10 minutes later when quick ruck ball after a number of phases allowed their inside centre to find a gap and go over near the posts, making for a simple conversion.

Gap Increased

Carrick hit back in the 65th minute when they opted for a scrum five metres out after a penalty award and drove the City of Derry eight backwards over the line and scrum-half Simon White touched down. Dan Curley added the conversion points to make the score 19 – 10 in the visitors' favour. However, the gap was increased to 12 points a couple of minutes later when City of Derry converted a penalty.

From that point on they pretty much kept Carrick penned in their own half and there was little prospect of a fight back by the home side and the former AIL side ran out comfortable 22 – 10 winners.

Carrick travel to Shaw's Bridge this Saturday (December 10) to take on Cooke and will need a much improved performance to get something out of that game.

