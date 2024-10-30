Causeway Coast Deputy Mayor welcomes visitors from Coleraine's twin town's rugby club
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has hosted a reception to welcome players, coaches and parents from La Roche sur Yon Rugby Club to Coleraine.
The French visitors were greeted by Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling, Council’s Sports Development Manager (Performance & Coaching) Stephen McCartney, and James McCreanor from Coleraine Rugby Club.
Over the weekend the group visited the Giant’s Causeway and played matches against youth teams from Coleraine Rugby Club.
The partnership between Coleraine and La Roche sur Yon was established in 1981.