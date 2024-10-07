Newry RFC's U12s pictured at the Bangor Blitz on Friday night.

​Newry RFC notes

Newry RFC U12s put in a series of battling performances under lights at the Bangor Blitz on Friday night.

Against top opposition, the Newry lads came away with two memorable wins against Lurgan and Malone/Ballyclare and held their own before losing by the narrowest of margins against stiff opposition in the form of Dromore and Bangor. Overall the Newry lads can reflect on an excellent night's work.

Action from the Bangor Blitz.

It was a real team effort across all four tightly contested matches with the Newry boys playing some excellent attacking rugby and getting big tackles in when it mattered. Every player got game time and based on these displays this bunch of Newry lads are going places.

The first test of the evening was against a well drilled Bangor outfit. The home side were matched for most of the game with two tries apiece going into the closing stages, but Newry let their guard down and conceded two late tries in the final minutes. A draw would have been a fair result but the Newry lads learned from the experience and went on to shine in the remaining three games.

In the second game against Lurgan, the Newry gameplan came together and the blue and whites played like a team on fire to win the clash by three tries to two. Again it was a real team effort from Newry, but special mention must go to Harry Killen who scored his first try with a well placed hand-off.

The third game was the toughest test of the night against an excellent Dromore, who were arguably the best side Newry played on the night. Newry conceded two tries before they got going but they soon responded with tries of their own and let Dromore know they were in a game with strong tackles really knocking the opposition backwards. Despite a valiant effort Dromore managed another try to edge out the blue and whites.

Newry Rugby Club's U12 put in a superb performance on Friday night.

Newry saved the best to last against Ballyclare/Malone in what was a real ding-dong contest.

The best move of the night between Tom Cranney, Finn Laverty and Oran Hughes put Anthony Magennis in to go over the line. The move rounded off an excellent 4-2 win for the Newry lads, all of whom did the club proud.

Under 18s make it two wins from two

Newry 57 Belfast HS 12

​Newry made it two from two with a win at home against Belfast High School. The blue and whites established dominance early on with strong carries from Captain Lorcan McComiskey, Joseph McConville and Owen McWall.

Newry looked dangerous with ball in hand, and it didn’t take long for Joseph McConville to score the first try of the game, after a couple of good carries by the forwards near Belfast High School line. More tries followed with scores coming from Jacob Keenan, Bell and Lorcan McComiskey before the Belfast team replied with two of their own before half time.

The second half fell into a familiar pattern with Ciaran Mathers from none and Conleith King from ten controlling the pace and territory of the game. Newry's forwards showed great physicality, punching holes that created space for the backs to use their pace and footwork to finish off moves well.