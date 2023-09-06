IRFU referee, Chris Busby, has spoken of his “excitement” ahead of officiating at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

The former Ballyclare High student was selected as one of the tournament’s seven assistant referees earlier this year, but says the whole experience is still “surreal.”

Chris said: “To be totally honest, the whole experience has been a little surreal. We got the news back at the start of May, so it’s had a bit of time to sink in, but overall I’m just really excited for what lies ahead over the next few months.

“We’ve a great team of match officials within the IRFU and so to be able to share the experience with referee Andy Brace and Television Match Officials (TMOs) Joy Neville and Brian McNeice makes it even more special.”

Chris Busby will be part of the refereeing panel at the Rugby World Cup in France. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The tournament starts on Friday (September 8) when hosts France face New Zealand, but Busby does not have long to wait until he is officiating.

The Ballyrobert resident will be the assistant referee for Saturday’s early match between Italy and Namibia.

He will also be the assistant referee for Australia v Fiji, Georgia v Portugal, Uruguay v Namibia, Scotland v Romania and England v Samoa.

Asked which game he is looking forward to officiating at the most, Chris stated: “It goes without saying that every match at the World Cup is vitally important for everyone- the teams involved, the fans and us as match officials.

“There’s not one game that I’d say I’m looking forward to more than the others, but I’m really glad to be able to support Andy Brace, a friend and colleague from the IRFU, across his three pool games: Italy vs Namibia this weekend, Australia vs Fiji next weekend and England vs Samoa on the final weekend of pool games.”

Saturday’s game will be Chris’ first time attending a Rugby World Cup fixture either as a supporter or referee, but the former Ballyclare Rugby Football Club player has officiated in high-profile games over recent years.

He explained: “I’ve been really fortunate to be selected as an assistant referee for a variety of International matches over the past few years. My first Tier 1 game was Wales v Scotland in the Principality Stadium last February which was pretty special.

“I was also involved in the Rugby Championship in South Africa and Argentina during the summer, while Scotland v New Zealand last autumn is a game I’ll never forget as we met Doddie Weir just a few days before he passed away.

“In terms of refereeing, I was in the middle for the most recent Munster v Leinster Boxing Day game. It was a full house at Thomand Park which was a great experience.”

Detailing his own experiences as a referee and offering advice to anyone wishing to get involved in officiating, Chris, who captained Ballyclare High’s 1st XV in 2005, said: “When I started refereeing I didn’t have any ambition or expection to move into the professional game, let alone go to a World Cup.

"While I was ambitious, I spent my first few years refereeing community rugby at second, third and fourth XV rugby- it was something I just really enjoyed doing.

“The last four to five years have been a little bit of a roller coaster ride, and I’ve been unbelievably fortune to get some great opportunities, culminating in the World Cup this month.

"After a few years out the game, I was keen to get back involved in rugby and thought I'd give reffing a go. That was back in 2010.

"Since then, I've learnt that the referee society is a well-structured, friendly and supportive environment where there really is a place for everyone.

“My advice to anyone who's considering picking up the whistle is just to do it! Whether your ambition is to be at RWC2031, or to just keep fit, referee minis at your local club, there's a load of good people in the referees’ society to help you reach you goals.

"If you do want some further information on refereeing, you can contact Richard Kerr, Refereee Development Manager on 07493868388 or email [email protected]”

A group of junior pupils and coaches from Ballyclare High School have been out in France to represent the Irish Rugby Football Association in the inaugural Rugby Heritage Cup alongside students from St Michael's College in Dublin.

Commenting on how this Rugby World Cup is a special one for people connected to the south Antrim school, Chris added: “Unfortunately, I won't get the chance to meet up with the guys in Paris, but I do keep in contact regularly with head coach Mike McKeever and I've nothing but praise for the really positive environment he's creating at both the school and Ballyclare Rugby Club.

"When I've attended games at the school, I've been constantly impressed by the way he tries to make the experience a good one for the pupils, and it's not surprising to see that's had a knock on impact with players continuing to play at the rugby club when they leave school.”

Ahead of working as assistant referee during the tournament, which ends on October 28, Chris wished to thank everyone who has supported his refereeing career.

He said: “I'd really like to thank my family for supporting me, particularly over the past few years when I've been travelling so often.

"My dad has always been a great support to me, particularly when I started reffing when he'd come to all my games all over Ulster on a Saturday afternoon.