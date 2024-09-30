Portadown took on local side Banbridge in Junior Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chambers Park was a hive of activity this weekend as the senior squads where back in action along with our Academy and Womens teams

Portadown welcomed Banbridge to chambers park in what was an excellent day of rugby for Portadown. The blues started the game strong by dominating possession deep in the Banbridge half but were held out by some good defence from the visitors. Young prop Scott McKinney opened up the scoring with a great pick and go try. After some loose play centre Marshall Clint made an excellent 70 meter break down the pitch to put Portadown into the Banbridge half but Portadown were turned over. Banbridge then began putting some phases together to challenge Portadown's defence and eventually broke through to score under the posts to make the score 5-7. It was Portadown's turn again to attack and a penalty kicked into the corner allowed Portadown to get their rolling maul going. Banbridge defended well and were able to hold the ball up. Not long had passed before Max Boyce crashed over from short distance to put Portadown back into the lead. Portadown then stretched the lead further with a penalty in front of the posts by Niall Davison. Marshall Clint scored an excellent try under the posts to put the scored to 20-7 at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half then started with a maul inside the Banbridge half where Portadown were able to string together a few phases and allowed Jordan Robb to score out wide. Niall Davison added the extras with an excellent conversion from the touchline. Portadown were really picking up momentum late in the 2nd half and a quick tap penalty allowed Scott Craig to get on the score sheet to stretch the score to 32-7. It was then Andrew Morrisons turn to get on the score sheet by finishing off some great continuity play. Niall Davison yet again added the extras with an excellent conversion from out wide. The final try of the day went to skipper James Wright as he finished off a pre planned lineout move. Niall Davison adding the extras who was superb from the tee all day. Man of the match was awarded to Marshall Clint. Backs coach Chris Cousens had this to say at full time "Really pleased with our win against a determined and energetic Banbridge side.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We came into this week off the back of a bonus point win against City of Derry and then a weeks break, so we wanted to keep building momentum into two huge league games against Randalstown and Enniskillen.

Portadown Maul

Our primary focus was on the quality of our performance, and the lads delivered. It was an opportunity to introduce a few fresh faces into the match day squad with a few 1st XV debutants who all took their opportunity with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to all involved on the day and to the 2nd XV on a brilliant win away to Enniskillen. Hopefully we can do the same in a couple of weeks time!"

Other results from Portadown teams

Senior Womens 10-33 Ophir

U18s - 29-10 Ballynahinch

U16s - 5-22 Ballynahinch

#PRFC