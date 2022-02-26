Rugby club drawing on a wealth of experience in its centenary year

Ophir Rugby Football Club was formed in 1922 with the upcoming 22/23 season being the Jordanstown-based club’s centenary year.

The club, who had a legendary Ireland player turn out for them in the early days of his career, used to be based at Magowan Park in Mallusk, but in 2020 they partnered with Ulster University Jordanstown and are now based at their facilities.

The east Antrim side has over 600 members and caters for players of all skill levels from a young age.

Ophir's Under 16s made it to the Ulster Carpets League Play-off final.

Detailing how there is a strong focus on developing youth players, Gavin Robinson, the club’s director of rugby, said: “Across all of our sections throughout the club we have 10 teams.

“This allows us to cater for anyone who is interested in playing rugby, whether you want to play men’s on women’s rugby. Regardless of experience, there’s something for everyone.

“With the depth of our youth teams we have a large amount of Under 18s, Under 16s, Under 14s, Under 12s and minis. With these players coming through to the senior team, our 1st XV has a promising young developing core.

“Throughout all of the senior sections however, there are older veterans of the game who have been with Ophir for decades.

2XV away to Ballyclare.

“The 1st XV are currently in the Ulster Provincial East league, the 2nd XV are in the Ulster Regional East league, the women’s 1st XV compete in the Ulster Women’s Championship Conference B,

“All of the youth teams play in their respective Ulster regional leagues with our Under 16s falling to a 24-7 defeat to Clogher Valley in the Ulster Carpets Regional League Play-off final earlier this month and the Under 14s reaching the quarter-final stage.

“All of the teams also play in various cup competitions.”

As with sporting and community organisations across Northern Ireland, the Covid-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on club activities, but as restrictions ease members are looking to the future with a degree of optimism.

Commenting on how the coronavirus emergency affected the day-to-day running of the club, Gavin explained: “It definitely took a bit of getting used to. In the main period of lockdown we organised Zoom meetings where we worked on our skills and our fitness.

“Until recently there definitely has been a bit of uncertainty about getting to play games or not, but that seems to be more on track now with regional leagues.”

Throughout their 100 years in existence, the club have enjoyed success in a number of competitions.

Gavin stated: “In the early days we won league titles in the 1940s and 50s and the McCrea cup in 1939. In more recent years: the 1st XV won Ulster Qualifying 4 in 2013/14 going unbeaten for the whole season, the 2nd XV won the Regional East League in the 2019/20 season before Covid, the U14s in the 2017/18 season won their league and were runners up in the youth shield final and the U16s this season made it to their league final.”

Mr Robinson, who is a long-standing player and committee member, took the time to highlight a number of Ophir’s ‘characters’ who have been part of the furniture at the club for a number of years.

He explained: “Gareth Anderson is the Azlan’s head coach as well as being a long serving player.

“Stuart Hooks is head coach of the 1st XV side.

“Richard Dunseath is the women’s 1st XV head coach and a long serving player and committee member.

Ciaran McWilliams is a long serving player and committee member.

“John Pawson is one of our long serving players as is Mark McCallister. Neil Gray is captain of the 2nd XV and a long serving player.

“Robert Press is the senior teams’ manager and a long serving player. Ken McMordie is a former club president and a long serving player.

“All of these members are known for their great chat, or significant actions, or both, on and off the pitch for Ophir through the years with them leaving a significant footprint on the club.

“The late, great Jack Kyle also made appearances for Ophir in the early days of his career.”

As Government Covid restrictions ease, the club’s membership hope the upcoming year will be a “special one” where they can commemorate their major centenary milestone.

Gavin continued: “The club’s aspirations for the year ahead are to continue growing, both on and off the pitch.

“We want to build on the success of our youth teams this year as they move closer to senior rugby.

“Also, with the women’s team being so new, despite their success so far, the only way is up and it’s looking promising.

“We want to make our centenary year a special one and we will be having special events happening throughout the year.”

The community-centred club have leant their backing to various charitable organisations over the years, including recently raising £1,400 for Motor Neurone Disease Northern Ireland.

New members are welcome to contact the club via the Ophir RFC Facebook page with training sessions being staged throughout the week.

Senior men, U18s and Azlans train on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Mini rugby (for P1 to P7) train on Saturday mornings from 9.15am to 10.30am .

U12s train on Saturdays from 9.15am to 10.30am and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. U14s and U16s train from 6.30pm to 8pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Senior women train from 7.30pm to 9pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. Youth Girls train from 8pm to 9pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.