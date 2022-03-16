Virginia U16s to strong for Banbridge U16s

For the first half hour possession and territory were shared evenly as the two packs battled it out on a heavy, wet pitch.

Virginia struck the first blows after capitalising on some missed tackles in the Bann defensive line to score two converted tries and lead 14-0 at the break.

Bann used halftime to regroup and came back out firing.

Banbridge U16s who travelled to Co Cavan to face Virginia U16s

Some outstanding team play worked them into Virginia territory before Murray Napier drove over the line to touch down.

Tim Robinson added the conversion.

With only one score separating the sides, Bann threw everything they had at Virginia but the home team held out and put the result beyond doubt with a third try via a smart backline move.

Although Bann finished on the wrong side of the result, the team played their hearts out right to the final whistle.

The coaching staff are immensely proud of the effort the players have put in throughout the season, and how they have improved together.