Scottish opener for Portadown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portadown travelled across the Irish Sea for the opening match of their pre-season schedule. Stair Park, Stranraer, in bright sunlight, was the venue for a competitive encounter.

Niall Currie took a squad of 22 players to Scotland on Saturday for a testing opener at the home of SPFL second division side Stranraer.

Currie ran the rule over his charges and gave a couple of trialists an opportunity to show what they can offer the Ports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown looked lively in the early stages of the game and on the quarter-hour mark both sides had chances to open the scoring. A Portadown trialist out muscled Cummins to race onto Jay Riley’s ball down the line. Stranraer Goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas narrowed the angle and managed to make a block and defender Craig Ross was then on hand to prevent the follow up.

Ryan Mayse bears down on the Stranraer goal

Stranraer then worked the ball forward and created an excellent chance to score. Gallagher’s through ball found Orr, who rounded goalkeeper Aaron McCarey but former Rangers defender Lewis McKinnon was on hand with a tremendous last ditch goal line clearance.

On 24 minutes the home side broke the deadlock. Orr was again involved when his pass found recent signing from the Ports, Mark Russell. He held the ball up for the overlapping Gallagher, who then fired home across McCarey.

Portadown introduced an entirely new line up for the second half and once again came out of the blocks quickly. Within the first ten minutes of the second period they hit the woodwork twice. Ryan Mayse saw his drive take a slight deflection off Tom Brindley and onto the crossbar. Then, moments later, Stranraer’s post was left shaking when a cross from Mayse hit the right caught out Harry Broun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ports continued to press and Stranraer’s substitute goalkeeper kept out a looping header from Zach Murray and blocked two more shots on goal from Mayse as the Blues managed to weather the storm.

In the end, the hosts could have extended their advantage further. DerynLang’s fierce shot from 25 yards was tipped onto the crossbar by Portadown’s replacement goalkeeper Jamie Ray signed recently from Ballinamallard United. The ball fell to Edgar but the substitute’s shot into the ground bounced up and hit the bar.

Edgar, thought he had scored late on, but the assistant referee’s flag was up quickly to signal offside.

The game ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for Portadown but a very worthwhile workout in their opening pre-season game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stranraer: Pazikas (Broun 46), McIntosh, Ross, Cummins (McQueen 46), Brindley (Ecrepont 63), Gallagher (Hughes 76), A Trialist (B Trialist 63), Grant (Lang 54), Hawkshaw (Dunlop 46), Russell (Adam 76), Orr (Edgar 46).

Portadown first half: McCarey, Riley, D Wilson, McKinnon, McCullough, Thompson, McCartan, L Wilson, McDonagh, Friel, C Trialist.Portadown second half: Ray, Redman, McCawl, Elroy, Mayse, Brown, Henderson, D Trialist, Barr, Murray, Diao.