Following success in the Fermanagh Masters Open in Irvinestown, Paul McCrum (centre) is presented with the trophy by Councillor Debbie Coyle, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's Environmental Services Committee, included is finalist Matthew Ryan. Photo provided by Paul McCrum

Paul McCrum ended 2023 in the top 10 of the Tennis Ireland Masters Men’s Singles 35 rankings, at number 10.

He was the winner of the Fermanagh Masters Open Men’s Singles 35 and was also a semi finalist at the Elm Park Irish Masters National Open Men’s Singles 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, he featured in three Men’s Doubles A semi finals, at the Belfast Open, Bangor Senior Graded Championships and the Castlebar Senior Open, and earned a Tennis Ireland Men’s Doubles 1 end of year ranking of 57.

A memorable year for Paul was also boosted by a Tennis Ireland Masters Mixed Doubles 35 ranking of 11.