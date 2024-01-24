Top 10 ranking for Carrickfergus tennis player and coach
Paul McCrum ended 2023 in the top 10 of the Tennis Ireland Masters Men’s Singles 35 rankings, at number 10.
He was the winner of the Fermanagh Masters Open Men’s Singles 35 and was also a semi finalist at the Elm Park Irish Masters National Open Men’s Singles 35.
Furthermore, he featured in three Men’s Doubles A semi finals, at the Belfast Open, Bangor Senior Graded Championships and the Castlebar Senior Open, and earned a Tennis Ireland Men’s Doubles 1 end of year ranking of 57.
A memorable year for Paul was also boosted by a Tennis Ireland Masters Mixed Doubles 35 ranking of 11.
He was a finalist in the Fermanagh Masters Open Mixed Doubles 30 and also competed in Mixed Doubles A semi finals at Bangor Senior Graded Championships and West of Ulster Championships.