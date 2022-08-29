‘Wat-er’ success for Castle RC

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After months of practice, each and every rower played their part in making it one of the most successful championships ever for the club.

The Veteran Ladies crew of Judy, Janice, Fran and Emma coxed by Sarge set the scene for the weekend, winning silver with the pre-veteran Ladies, Judy, Eirin, Leigh and Alina, coxed by Sarge continued the trend by securing another silver medal. Castle ladies, Anne Marie and Eilis, rowing as composites for Cromane Rowing Club brought home a bronze medal in the same race. Next up, the Novice Men, Ian, Rob, Paul and James coxed by Gordon in their first ever experience of the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships secured the third silver of the day. The Under 21’s, coxed by Sarge concluded the day to take bronze.

Bringing home bronze in the first race of the day on Sunday were the Masters Ladies Angela, Alex, Anne-Marie and Eilis coxed by John. Following this, the Senior-Mixed crew of Leigh, Vincent, Daniel and Eirin coxed by Sarge added another bronze medal. Castle dominated the Under-18’s race with Dylan, Owen, Ethan and Ryan (Sneem RC) coxed by Gordon securing the first silver medal for Castle in Sunday’s Championships, along with an impressive bronze from Tristan, Jack, Adam and Joel coxed by Sarge.

Club members brought the medal tally to 18, comprising three gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

The Novice Ladies decided it was time for gold with Heather, Gayle, Nicola and Melanie coxed by John becoming the club’s first 2022 All-Ireland champions, proudly sharing the podium with Whitehead Rowing Club in second. Gayle’s daughters Sadie and Bella along with their crewmates Samantha and Livia brought home the second gold medal for Castle to become U14 Girls All Ireland Coastal Rowing Champions for 2022. Niamh, Eirin, Leigh and Moya coxed by John out-rowed their rival Workmens for silver in the 800m Ladies Sprint. Then Chris, James, Vincent and Liam coxed by John battled it out with Workmens and Sive for bronze in the Men’s 800m Sprint.

The afternoon saw Tristan, Jack, Adam and Joel coxed by John gain another bronze in the Under-16’s category. The Junior Ladies coxed by John, alongside the Junior men coxed by Gordon added two more silver medals to the Castle cache. In the penultimate race of the day the Intermediate Ladies coxed by Chris achieved the third gold medal of the day for their club while the Senior Ladies coxed by John brought home bronze in the final race of the day, bringing the medal tally to 18.

Castle Rowing Club were piped to the podium by Dermot Walsh of Valencia to the tune of Flower of Scotland

60 rowers from Castle Rowing Club, Ballygally along with their supporters descended on the beautiful town of Wexford to compete in the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Ferrybank

Podium finish for members of Castle Rowing Club, Ballygally at the All Ireland Rowing Championships in Wexford last weekend