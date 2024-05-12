Young Banbridge Bowlers selected for inaugural Junior Premier League event

This past week seen 3 of Banbridge bowling club’s young stars selected for the inaugural Junior Premier League (JPL) event starting on Saturday 18th May. The first leg of the event takes place at Ballymena bowling club on Saturday morning.

The 3 Banbridge bowling club youngsters selected are Pete Haughey, who captains his Hurricanes side, Alex Cromie lining up for the Aces and his younger sibling Adam on the Bulldogs roster. The competition is comprised of 6 teams which are The Juggernauts, Hurricanes, Bears, Strikers, Bulldogs and Aces and will take place over 3 Saturday mornings with 2 sessions on each morning culminating in a playoff. The second and third mornings play will take place at Ballymoney bowling club on 8th June and finishing off at Old Bleach on 6th July. All at Banbridge bowling club wish the 3 lads all the best and are sure to do the club proud as they always do.