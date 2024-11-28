Discover Crumlin’s New Gem! Escape to the Shores of Lough Neagh with ÖÖD Lough Neagh Mirror Houses

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to welcome the opening of new ÖÖD Lough Neagh Mirror Houses to the Borough.

This exciting accommodation offers visitors the opportunity to stay on the shores of Lough Neagh in unique, reflective houses that blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings while showcasing the beauty of the UK’s largest freshwater lake.

Visitors can choose to stay in either the ‘Sunrise House’ or the ‘Sunset House’ each offering an immersive stay with key features including:

● Reflective glass exteriors

Andrew and Chloe Patterson of Ballyginniff Farm are thrilled to introduce the Lough Neagh Mirror Houses

● Private hot tubs

● Outdoor sauna

● Environmentally considerate design: Built using ground screws to minimise impact, with natural bark for privacy and wildflower strips to enhance biodiversity.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: "The ÖÖD Lough Neagh Mirror Houses are a fantastic addition to our Borough. They offer a unique and sustainable way to escape from the norm and relax. We're looking forward to welcoming the new visitors this retreat brings to Antrim and Newtownabbey and showcasing all that our Borough has to offer."

Andreas Tiik, Co-founder of ÖÖD House, commented:“At ÖÖD, we focus on creating spaces that blend modern comfort with the adventure of discovering hidden gems. The Lough Neagh Mirror Houses embody this perfectly, offering guests the chance to experience Northern Ireland’s natural beauty while enjoying a peaceful, thoughtfully designed retreat. It’s an invitation to explore, relax, and connect with nature in a truly unique way.”

This innovative development aligns with the Council’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of the local tourism industry by attracting visitors from far and wide.

For more information email: mailto:[email protected]