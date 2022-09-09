A new season with the Ulster Orchestra

It has been revealed that Daniele Rustioni will continue to work with the orchestra for a further two years. In recognition of the formidable artistic leadership he gives the Ulster Orchestra, his title formally changes to Music Director. Of his appointment, Daniele Rustioni said: “The Ulster Orchestra family welcomed me from my very first day, and it feels very special and natural to now become the Music Director of this cultural jewel. Our recent BBC Prom together confirmed our unique bond through the highest level of music making at the world’s premier classical festival and we have so many wonderful plans in the next years for all of you. I look forward to sharing fabulous symphonic concerts and broadcasts together.”