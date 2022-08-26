A packed programme of entertainment at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace this Autumn

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An epic line-up of internationally acclaimed writers, poets and musicians has been announced as Seamus Heaney HomePlace unveils its latest events programme, taking place this autumn in Bellaghy.

The opening performance of Strauss’s epic melodrama Enoch Arden on September 4 sets the tone, featuring pianist Julius Drake and award winning actor Rory Kinnear.

It’s not just classical music on the menu though, as jazz, blues, soul and gospel courtesy of the soulful voice of Dana Masters is on stage September 10, and Irish Trad with a contemporary twist from Zoë Conway and John McIntyre makes an appearance later in October. The West Ocean String Quartet showcase their traditional music on October 21.

A full line up of entertainment at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace this Autumn

There’s also an exclusive announcement of the return of Lisa Hannigan to The Helicon in January 2023.

Poet and comedian Owen O’Neill goes ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ on September 16 in an engaging show that is a mixture of comedy storytelling and poetry, segueing smoothly between the two.

The laughs continue with a breath-taking roller coaster of poetry, spoken word, off the wall chat, riffs and wicked stories from Poet Laureate of Punk, rock star, fashion icon and The Bard of Salford – Dr John Cooper Clarke – on October 2.

The imagined lives of women are artfully explored by Nuala O’Connor and Martina Devlin in conversation with Bernie McGill on October 16, as they discuss historical fiction, our responsibility to the past and the celebration of fascinating women.

Visitors can travel across the seas to further shores throughout the season exploring the writings and conversation with authors Donal Ryan (September 24), Armistead Maupin (September 30), and Kevin Barry (November 24).