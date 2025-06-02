Around The Town festival finale to feature The Björn Identity, Green Means Go, Little Feet, and Camembert

The Around The Town festival is set to return to Carrickfergus this summer following the success of the inaugural event last year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from August 1-9, 2025, the festival is packed with 22 events over nine days, from live music and comedy to markets and workshops.

A collaboration between Positive Carrickfergus and Déjà Vu Promotions, Around The Town will feature a number of new events for 2025, including Carrick’s first-ever stand-up comedy night Knights of Comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the brand new Live and Loud rock night, starring GUSH and Susi Pagel; the debut of Dine & Duet, pairing live classical music with dinner at Castello, and the Artisan and Vinyl Market, combining Carrick’s most creative traders and collectors for the first time ever.

The Around The Town festival is set to return to Carrickfergus this summer following the success of the inaugural event last year. Photo: ATT Festival

Also available this year is a festival week pass, with access to six premium events for just £50.

Meanwhile, returning favourites include Sounds Like Craic, a wildly unpredictable musical night hosted by Bill ‘The Thrill’ Buchanan; a week of free daytime recitals featuring folk, classical, and traditional musicians, and the return of crowd-pleasers like The Rogues, Castle Voices, and McClure-Moreland.

There will be a continued partnership with Artscare, delivering performances to supported living homes throughout the week.

Festival finale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival finale headliners The Björn Identity. Photo: ATT Festival

The festival finale on Saturday, August 9 will be ‘Carrick’s Big Day Out’ at Shaftesbury Park from 1-6pm, costing £18.

Headlined by leading ABBA tribute group The Björn Identity, it will also feature one of Northern Ireland's top wedding and function bands, Green Means Go; top tunes from talented acoustic duo Little Feet, and a cheesy-as-you-like DJ set from Camembert.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult; ID may be required.

Commenting on the terrific line-up, Bill Buchanan of Déjà Vu Promotions said: “This is what Carrick deserves – top-notch entertainment and big nights out right here in our own town. We’ve got so many talented performers just waiting for a proper theatre or performance space and once it arrives, we at Déjà Vu will make sure Carrickfergus experiences them. Around the Town proves there’s an audience for it, and the talent to match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Turkington from Positive Carrickfergus added: “Carrick is bursting with creative talent just looking for ways to share it with our community. The Around the Town Festival is set to become an outstanding annual event for [the town], giving equal opportunity to local artists to showcase their skills in the town and to the community looking for a variety of entertainment here on our doorstep.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.attfestival.com

Around the Town began in 2024 through a series of community-led conversations organised by Positive Carrickfergus.

In just one year, it has become a platform for Carrick-based musicians, comedians, event teams, and creatives to be seen and heard on their own stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s festival is made possible thanks to the support of funders and partners Clanmil Homes, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and Carrickfergus Literary and Scientific Society.

"We’d also like to thank the Carrickfergus Town Hall team, the staff and volunteers who keep the venues running, our event crew, and the people of Carrickfergus for showing up and showing love,” organisers said.