Banana Block launches its first LGBTQUIA+ celebration

Claire Hall, Programme Manager said: “Through a programme of carefully selected performances, talks and screenings we will introduce some of the key people who fought against the grain and influenced the modern day Pride movement and shine a spotlight on Belfast’s thriving community.”

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Events kick off on Friday July 22 at 6pm with a screening of Pay it No Mind, the story of Marsha P Johnston. On Saturday July 23 local Queens Cherry on Top and Lady Portia host Drag Queen Storytime from 3pm and at 8pm doors open on the Banana Gala, a fabulous ball celebrating all things LGBTQUIA+ hosted by Belfast’s first lady of Disco Venus Dupree. Sunday July 24 gives a glimpse into a historical moment in Belfast that influenced a generation of vogue performers and ballroom here. A special screening of HOUSE; a collaborative work that took three years to make.