Banbridge will be on fire for new festival

Solitude Park will host free family fun, art installations and fire performances and the festival will conclude with a talk from the legendary Sir Ranulph Fiennes about his life and adventures.

As part of the festival Banbridge will play host to Illumaphomium in Solitude Park, a dynamic and interactive, multi sensory, music making installation - the first of its kind and it’s first ever visit to the Northern Ireland.

Illumaphomium consists of more than a hundred illuminated chime bars, each of which respond to touch, to create a fun and spontaneous music experience. Accompanied by drop-in percussion workshops and children’s dance workshops – it’s music making fun for all ages,

Explore the history and cultural heritage of Banbridge with weekday walking tours by Jacqueline Connolly, and enjoy a free exhibition and gallery tour at the F.E McWilliam Gallery on Saturday April 23.

Let your creative side run wild with a number of bespoke art workshops, featuring Botanical Print on Linen with Ruth Osbourne, experiment charcoal techniques with Sharon Kelly, and create a stunning floral centrepiece fit for a banquet with Romaine Hodgen.

Visitors to Banbridge town centre will be treated to surprise interactions with a number of spectacular pop-up circus shows, entertainers and walk-about performers. There will also be a delightful range of creative family-friendly events,

Emer Maguire, award winning science communicator and musical comedian will perform her latest show ‘In her Element’ in Baville House Hotel after her sell out show in the Ulster Hall.

There will be a fire show finale each evening, featuring spectacular fire performances from the most talented fire breathers and artists in the UK.