Ladies' from Lisburn Young Defenders where joined at their Festival of Melody Flute Bands by MLA Emma Little-Pengelly. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
Ladies' from Lisburn Young Defenders where joined at their Festival of Melody Flute Bands by MLA Emma Little-Pengelly. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
Ladies' from Lisburn Young Defenders where joined at their Festival of Melody Flute Bands by MLA Emma Little-Pengelly. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Bands from across Northern Ireland tune up for Lisburn Melody Flute Band Festival

Lisburn Orange Hall was filled with the sound of music recently as musicians from across Northern Ireland came together for a very special event.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:06 BST

Flute bands from all over Northern Ireland met at the local venue for the annual Melody Flute Band Festival, which was hosted by the Lisburn Young Defenders.

Bands which took part included Pride of Ballinran, Omagh Protestant Boys, Shankill Road Defenders, Sir George White Memorial, Pride of the Raven, Somme Memorial, and Ballymacarett Defenders.

In the evening there were performances from some of the country’s finest Blood and Thunder bands, including Kilcluney Volunteers, Pride of Lagan Valley, Portadown Defenders, Pride of Knockmore, and Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster.

Pride of the Raven Flute Band Belfast. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

1. Lisburn Young Defenders Melody Flute Band Festival

Pride of the Raven Flute Band Belfast. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Pride of the Raven Flute Band. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

2. Lisburn Young Defenders Melody Flute Band Festival

Pride of the Raven Flute Band. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Drum Corp of the Pride of Ballinran Flute Band Killkeel. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

3. Lisburn Young Defenders Melody Flute Band Festival

Drum Corp of the Pride of Ballinran Flute Band Killkeel. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Mr. Nigel Edgar conducting Pride of Ballinran Flute Band. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

4. Lisburn Young Defenders Melody Flute Band Festival

Mr. Nigel Edgar conducting Pride of Ballinran Flute Band. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

