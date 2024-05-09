Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your Uncle Hugo loves you!

‘The Wee Man from Strabane’ aka Hugo Duncan is set to bring his BBC Radio Ulster show to Portstewart on Friday, May 10.

He is bringing his popular country music show to the Promenade in Portstewart with live music from Claudia Buckley, Boxcar Brian and many others.

The radio show begins at 1.30pm and runs until 3pm on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle.