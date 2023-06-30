Lisburn-based Field Marsal Montgomery Pipe Band won the ultimate ‘battle of the bands’ last year to take the top title in the World Pipe Band Championships 2022 but can they repeat the success this year?

This year’s World Pipe Band Championships will take place in Glasgow on August 18 and 19 when the Lisburn band will be hoping to take the crown once again.

This will be the 75th anniversary of Glasgow hosting the renowned event for the first time in 1948, and the city has staged the Worlds ever since 1986.

Last year’s Championships saw 40,000 spectators descend on Glasgow Green to watch and hear 146 bands from Scotland and as far afield as the USA, Canada, Austria and Australia battling to be crowned the winners.

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band celebrate winning the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green, on August 13, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

The title of 2022 world champions went to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, with Inveraray and District Pipe Band finishing runners-up.

Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Chief Executive, Colin Mulhearn, said: “The huge attendance last year’s spectacular event attracted, and numbers of the bands competing, is testimony to how much these iconic Championships mean to the international piping community and to fans of traditional Scottish music.

“I’ve no doubt that this year’s special 75th anniversary of the Worlds coming to Glasgow will be an unforgettable event. We’re expecting a tremendous turn-out, so I would urge everyone planning to attend not to delay in booking so they ensure they secure their tickets in advance.”

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band win the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green, on August 13, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

