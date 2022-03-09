Easter story reimagined live in Londonderry

Rehearsals at Ebington Square

In this dynamic reimagining of the Easter story, a Peace Festival celebrating society’s re-emergence from the pandemic is disrupted by news of an evolving security situation. As word spreads through rolling news and social media, events threaten to throw not just the city, but the world, into turmoil.

Walled City Passion – a first of its kind flagship event – will be staged as part of a three-day civic festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 14 – 16). Performances, at 12.30 pm and 4.30pm daily, will be broadcast on a ‘big screen’ in Guildhall Square and streamed on social media channels. The 4.30 pm performance on Good Friday will be streamed live on the RTÉ and BBC players, and RTÉ One will televise a one-hour special of Walled City Passion at 10.30 on Easter Sunday night.

To find out more and to book free tickets, visit http://www.walledcitypassion.com

Tickets to join promenade performances around the walls or for the less demanding amphitheatre-style seating in Guildhall Square can also be booked directly at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walled-city-passion-tickets-272664425637

Alternatively, you can turn up without a ticket and watch the action on the ‘big screen’. The Square will be buzzing during the three days of the festival, with locals and visitors alike enjoying live music, free family entertainment and LegenDerry Food Market stalls from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Walled City Passion is written by renowned Londonderry playwright, Jonathan Burgess, who reimagines the story of the Passion for a contemporary, more secular audience. It will be live directed by double-IFTA award winner, Paul McKay, who says “this groundbreaking, multimedia, live performance show has to be seen to be believed.” He says RTÉ and BBC coverage of Walled City Passion provides an amazing opportunity to showcase and promote the city to a national and international audience.

The ambitious project was conceived by Archdeacon Robert Miller who’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination and wanted “to give something back” to his home city. “Easter is a time of hope and celebration,” Robert says. “This cross-community festival will be a major economic driver for the city and region and is a way of supporting our local arts sector who’ve struggled through two years of the pandemic.”

