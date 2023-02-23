He has starred in Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables and now local audiences are in for a musical masterclass as singer Mike Sterling performs on the north coast in April.

Mike Sterling has been an artiste in theatre, television, concert and recording for more than 25 years. He is known most notably for his interpretation of 'The Phantom' which he played in over 1,000 performances. He has also played Jean Valjean in Les Misérables (Palace Theatre, London), to international acclaim.

Musical theatre fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see and hear Mike in person at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Saturday, April 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike has starred in many concerts and UK tours including Les Misérables 10th Anniversary concert at The Royal Albert Hall, London and Cardiff Castle; West End Nights; Mike Sterling in Concert; Music from 30's to 90's; Mike's 20th Anniversary Concert tour 2004; Opera from the Heart (with Soprano 'Rosalind Plowright').

Most Popular

Musical theatre star Mike Sterling who is coming to the Riverside in Coleraine

For the past two years running Mike has appeared in Cork City Hall in Ireland with consecutive two night sell out concerts with the CYO Orchestra. This is the largest orchestra Mike has appeared with totalling 145 musicians. His various one man shows are also performed on major cruise lines including Cunard, Oceania and Regent Cruises, and Royal Caribbean. His TV acting credits include: Allo, Allo, The Chief, Surgical Spirit.

Mike said: “I love to be in Northern Ireland, the people are incredible. I did Evita in Belfast at the Grand Opera House and had an amazing time so when organiser Gerald McQuilken asked me to come, it was an easy answer...yes and yes!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am looking forward to the incredible scenery, the audience, plus I believe a wee tour of the sights has been organised.”

Also on the bill will be Northern Ireland singer Michelle Baird who has performed in many lead roles in the province’s musical theatre groups. Michelle is also one third of the singing group The Leading Ladies and, as a student in Coleraine, performed with Portrush Music Society.

Mike in his role as the Phantom of the Opera