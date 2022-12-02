Global superstar Lizzo has been lined up for a very special gig at Belsonic next summer

Global superstar Lizzo has announced a very special outdoor performance for 2023 at Ormeau Park, Belfast on Thursday June 22.

A three time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and so much more, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture.

2019’s now-classic, RIAA platinum certified debut album, Cuz I Love You, bowed at number 4 on the Billboard 200, fuelled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum certified ‘Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott)’, the two times platinum ‘Juice’, the four times platinum ;Good As Hell’, and the seven times platinum ‘Truth Hurts’.

Crowned 2019’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and many more.

Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, Saturday Night Live, and an epic opening performance at the Grammys.

Expanding her imprint and influence across media, Lizzo lent her voice to the 2019 animated film, UglyDolls, and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year’s critically acclaimed Hustlers.

Lizzo maintained this unstoppable momentum on 2021’s RIAA gold certified ‘Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)’, and released her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far with her massively anticipated second full-length offering Special for Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.