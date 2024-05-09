Irish country star Declan Nerney set to perform in Ballyronan’s Marina Centre this weekend

Declan Nerney and his Band are due to play The Marina Centre in Ballyronan on Saturday. Credit: Supplied

One of Ireland's best known country singers Declan Nerney is set to perform in Ballyronan on Saturday night.

Nerney and his band will celebrate the highly successful run of 'Mrs Browne, The Noisey Neighbour' plays which come to an end on Friday (May 10).

All four comedy plays have been well supported by the people of Mid Ulster who turned out in large numbers and had a good laugh.

The Nerney gig is ticket only and will be held in The Marina Centre. The tickets are selling fast but some can still be purchased - £20 each - online at Eventbrite; Mace Shop, Ballyronan, or from any cast or committee member.

Mid Ulster autsim support group FACTS will benefit from the event.