Irish country star Declan Nerney set to perform in Ballyronan’s Marina Centre this weekend
Nerney and his band will celebrate the highly successful run of 'Mrs Browne, The Noisey Neighbour' plays which come to an end on Friday (May 10).
All four comedy plays have been well supported by the people of Mid Ulster who turned out in large numbers and had a good laugh.
The Nerney gig is ticket only and will be held in The Marina Centre. The tickets are selling fast but some can still be purchased - £20 each - online at Eventbrite; Mace Shop, Ballyronan, or from any cast or committee member.
Mid Ulster autsim support group FACTS will benefit from the event.
The live music on Saturday night will kick off at 9pm with Declan Nerney and the band expected to take to the stage around 11pm, and play well into the wee small hours.