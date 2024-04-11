Mrs Browne’s comedy adventures return to Ballyronan to raise funds for Mid Ulster autism charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once again all proceeds from the show will aid the work of FACTS - Mid Ulster's Autism Charity.

Brian Morgan's Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbour Part 2 will provide first class entertainment with laughter, drama and plenty of surprises.

The 'gang' are back with more fun and laughs than ever before.

The cast of Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbours Part 2 pictured at rehearsals. Credit: Submitted

Last year all four shows were sell outs and it's expected the forthcoming shows will also sell out quickly. Tickets costing £15 can be had by visiting www.eventbright.co.uk (search for ‘Mrs Browne’) or by contacting Mary Margaret Love - 07546773218 or Geraldine Doyle - 07707473052. Tickets may also be purchased from Mace Ballyronan shop or at the Marina Centre on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8-9pm.

Venue is once again the Ballyronan Marina Centre and the shows will take place on May 3, 4, 5 and 10. This year's show is not to be missed with fun, laughter, a truely talented local cast and not forgetting special guest appearances and surprises that will knock your socks off!

F.A.C.T.S is Mid-Ulster’s Autism Chairty which is a grassroots volunteer led autism group providing support to families in the area.

Pictured at the rehearsals for Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbours Part 2. Credit: Submitted

