Jazz star David Lyttle introduces young people to improvisation at Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Successful year-round NI talent programme Jazz Juniors and its founder David Lyttle will visit Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, on August 25th during their annual jazz improvisation workshop tour of NI.

Launched in 2021 by Jazzlife Alliance, Jazz Juniors offers under 18s the chance to learn jazz improvisation with David Lyttle, an internationally-acclaimed, MOBO Award nominated NI jazz musician who has brought his projects to almost 50 countries. Students take part in three NI hubs and attend masterclasses with world-renowned musicians, perform concerts nationwide and receive individual mentorship. Its principal funder is the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

David Lyttle, who has worked with global jazz stars, as well as familiar homegrown names such as Liam Neeson and Duke Special, says, “I’m looking forward to meeting an array of young musical minds on my workshop tour of Northern Ireland. No experience in jazz is necessary and I hope that some of the students will be interested in continuing to explore jazz improvisation through our Jazz Juniors scheme.

David Lyttle visits Seamus Heaney HomePlace on Sun 25th August at 3 pm. Places are free and can be reserved by emailing [email protected].