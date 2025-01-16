Join the Belfast Pops Orchestra at Stormont for a special charity concert in aid of Air Ambulance NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy an unforgettable evening with the Belfast Pops Orchestra, a unique organisation of talented musicians who showcase performances to raise money for local charities.

On February 22 the orchestra’s charity concert will benefit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, helping to support life-saving emergency medical services throughout the province.

This concert will provide a great opportunity to hear the well-known orchestra perform a varied programme of music that can be enjoyed by everyone.

The Orchestra is delighted to announce that their host for the evening will be singer, Malachi Cush, who was a previous patient of the Air Ambulance following a road traffic collision.

The Belfast Pops Orchestra is tuning up for a concert in aid of Air Ambulance NI. Pic credit: Belfast Pops

Tickets, priced £20, are on sale online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/belfast-pops-orchestra/t-yaljdxq

Fiona Donaghy from Belfast Pops Orchestra said: “The Air Ambulance is a charity close to our hearts. We are so fortunate to have this emergency service in Northern Ireland and we recognise the importance of fundraising to help aid the daily running of the service.

“A number of our musicians are also health professionals and witness first hand the impact that the Air Ambulance service brings every day to our community.

"It feels amazing to be able to support it in a small way, doing something that we love – playing music! ”We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Malachi for donating his time and to our sponsor for kindly providing Stormont for the concert, meaning that that more funds will go directly to the charity.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “We thank everyone in the Belfast Pops Orchestra for their support in saving lives.”