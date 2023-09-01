Leading Beatles tribute ‘Made in Liverpool’ will be playing a one off gig at the Balmoral Hotel

The UK's leading Beatles tribute ‘Made in Liverpool’, who are resident in the world famous Cavern Club, will be coming to The Balmoral Hotel on September 20.

Chatting ahead of the gig Richie Wynne, who plays John Lennon's role in the band said: "We come from a big Irish family. My dad was from Dublin and my mum from Galway.

"Every week when we were in our teens and twenties we would have family and friends over for a singalong and living in Liverpool, everyone knew and loved The Beatles.

"Me and my brother Mike, the drummer in our band, realised in our twenties that we could sing and we got a band together in around 1980.

Leading Beatles tribute act Made in Liverpool are set to play at the Balmoral Hotel. Pic credit: Made in Liverpool

"Now my son Lee is in the band too, so the sibling harmonies are amazing.

"We look like the Beatles and coming from Liverpool, we naturally sound like them too. The original Cavern Club was demolished in 1973 and the new one was opened in 1984. We were the first Beatles tribute to play there for in 1984 and have since played at The Cavern thousands of times over the past 40 years."

Looking forward to their show at the Balmoral Hotel, Ritchie said: “We love playing Belfast - people go crazy for the Beatles.

"Everyone gets up dancing and we enjoy the on-stage banter and interaction.

"We'll be singing all of The Beatles' hit songs.