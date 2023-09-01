Leading Beatles tribute ‘Made in Liverpool’ will be playing a one off gig at the Balmoral Hotel
Chatting ahead of the gig Richie Wynne, who plays John Lennon's role in the band said: "We come from a big Irish family. My dad was from Dublin and my mum from Galway.
"Every week when we were in our teens and twenties we would have family and friends over for a singalong and living in Liverpool, everyone knew and loved The Beatles.
"Me and my brother Mike, the drummer in our band, realised in our twenties that we could sing and we got a band together in around 1980.
"Now my son Lee is in the band too, so the sibling harmonies are amazing.
"We look like the Beatles and coming from Liverpool, we naturally sound like them too. The original Cavern Club was demolished in 1973 and the new one was opened in 1984. We were the first Beatles tribute to play there for in 1984 and have since played at The Cavern thousands of times over the past 40 years."
Looking forward to their show at the Balmoral Hotel, Ritchie said: “We love playing Belfast - people go crazy for the Beatles.
"Everyone gets up dancing and we enjoy the on-stage banter and interaction.
"We'll be singing all of The Beatles' hit songs.
"The Balmoral gig is our only Belfast date this year, so make sure to buy tickets quick."