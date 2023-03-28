Lindsay Chorale celebrates 25th anniversary with a concert in Saintfield

The Lindsay Chorale’s twenty-fifth annual concert takes place on Friday April 22 in 2nd Saintfield Presbyterian Church Hall, commencing at 7.45pm.

The Chorale are delighted that the special guest this year will be Crawford Bell, who really needs no introduction to audiences throughout the province.

In addition to having his own recording studio, Crawford is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and trumpeter, and often puts his own diary on hold to perform as a backing musician for such people as Daniel O’Donnell and Sir Van Morrison.

In the 2023 New Years Honours, Crawford received an MBE, for services to the music industry in Northern Ireland.

Under their musical director Richard Campbell, the Chorale will sing from a variety of genres, including sacred, folk and popular songs.

Together with Crawford, and a little humour from their resident compere, this promises to be a very enjoyable evening.