Lisburn Community Choir will be in fine voice at the Ulster Hall for their latest concert this weekend

Join Lisburn Community Choir and Children’s Choir for an evening of chart-topping hits from the 1950s right through to the present day.

Combine over 150 voices on stage with some of the world’s bestselling songs and you have a night to remember.

After their sell-out Christmas Concert in Lisburn Cathedral, Lisburn Community Choir and Children’s Choir will present special arrangements of chart-topping songs in their unique and uplifting style, under the direction of their conductor, Tim Reynolds.

Lisburn Community Choir and special guests will be performing at the Ulster Hall on April 27. Pic credit: Lisburn Community Choir

With songs from The Beatles, Carole King, Katy Perry, Queen, ABBA, Adele, Pharrell Williams, Elbow, The Beach Boys, Whitney Houston, Justin Bieber, Elvis and more – there’ll be something for everyone.

Joining them on the night will be the Barry Male Voice Choir, from Barry in South Wales, as well as guest soloists and an eight-piece band.

The evening will be compered by popular award-winning actress and director, Laura Kerr.

A collection will also take place during the evening for the choir’s two chosen charities of the year, NI Breast Cancer charity, Pretty n Pink, and children’s cancer charity, Angel Wishes.

Lisburn Community Choir was established in 2013. It has a membership of 100 adults from a wide range of backgrounds and ages.

Over 40 primary school-age children make up its vibrant children’s choir.

Their goal is simple: to build a community of care and belonging around the joy of singing.