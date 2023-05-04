The awardwinning Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir are tuning up for their next concert, which will be held on May 20 at St Patrick’s Church in Lisburn.

The popular choir will be taking the audience on a journey through the 1940s and 50s, singing songs such as Lipstick on your Collar, Goodnight Sweetheart, Fly Me to the Moon, and I Feel Pretty from West Side Story.

Lisburn Harmony is directed by Kirsty Orr, with deputy Joan Houston and accompanied by Charlotte King.

Part of the choir, Harmony Too, will be hot off the heels of winning at the recent Bangor International Choral festival and will be singing a selection of the choir’s festival repertoire and other vocal treats.

Finally the fabulous South Ulster Community Band, directed by John Mitchell, will entertain the audience with some oldies but goodies.